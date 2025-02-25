Vivek Ramaswamy announces bid for Ohio governor, aims to be first Indian-American to get post in state So far, only three Indian Americans have been elected as governors of US states. If elected, Ramaswamy would be the first Indian American Governor of Ohio.

Indian American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has officially announced his candidacy for the Ohio Governor’s post. Earlier, the Cincinnati-born biotech entrepreneur, who has been a staunch supporter of US President Donald Trump, pulled out of the Department of Government Efficiency initiative. While announcing his bid for Ohio governorship, Ramaswamy expressed his vision to elevate Ohio as a leader in all sectors, ensuring that its citizens feel "empowered in a competitive world." If elected, he would be the first Indian American Governor of Ohio.

"I am honoured to announce my candidacy to serve as the next governor of the state of Ohio," Ramaswamy said at a rally. Ramaswamy added, "President Trump is reviving our conviction in America. We require a leader here at home who will revive our conviction in Ohio."

"And that is why today I am honoured to announce that I am running to be the next governor of a great state at the heart of the greatest nation known to mankind, the state where I was born and raised, the state where Apurva and I raise our two sons today, a state whose best days are still ahead. I am honoured to announce my candidacy to serve as the next Governor of the state of Ohio", he added.

While leaving DOGE, Ramaswamy said on X, “It was my honour to help support the creation of DOGE. I’m confident that Elon & team will succeed in streamlining the government."

Earlier, Ramaswamy also sought the GOP nomination for president in 2024 before dropping out to back Trump, who later tapped him to co-chair the efficiency initiative with billionaire Elon Musk. A near-billionaire himself, Ramaswamy has promoted his ties to Trump as he lines up key endorsements and donors in the governor's race, but the president has made no formal endorsement yet.

So far, only three Indian Americans have been elected as governors of US states. The first was by Bobby Jindal in Louisiana, followed by Nikki Haley in South Carolina. Both of them are from the Republican Party.

(With inputs from agencies)