Viral video: Pak PM Imran Khan's nephew loses cool during scuffle after minor accident

A video of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan's nephew Hassaan Niazai has gone viral on social media in which Niazi is seen in a scuffle with another man after the accident.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 12, 2020 11:57 IST
Pak PM Imran Khan's nephew Hassaan Niazi

A video of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan's nephew Hassaan Niazi is going viral on social media where he is seen engaged in a scuffle with another man after a minor accident on Zafar Ali Road in Pakistan's Islamabad.

In the video, Niazi is seen kicking the vehicle of another person's car after the two indulged in a minor accident.

Niazi was seen misbehaving with the man, kicking his car when the police officials present there intervened and controlled the situation.

As per local reports, Niazi and the other man were rushing for some event in a nearby club when the two cars collided in which Imran Khan's nephew car was minutely damaged.

Niazi got engaged in the scuffle with the car driver and tried to grab the commuter. This led to a heated argument between the two, the official said, adding that on being alerted, police managed to resolve the matter amicably.

Earlier, another video of Niazi had gone viral during his participation in a lawyers' rally before attacking the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, inviting widespread criticism, Dawn news said.

He was later indicted in the case lodged against several lawyers who attacked the hospital.

(With inputs from IANS)

