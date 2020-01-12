Viral video: Pak PM Imran Khan's nephew loses cool during scuffle after minor accident

Image Source : TWITTER VIDEO SCREENGRAB Pak PM Imran Khan's nephew Hassaan Niazi

A video of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan's nephew Hassaan Niazi is going viral on social media where he is seen engaged in a scuffle with another man after a minor accident on Zafar Ali Road in Pakistan's Islamabad.

In the video, Niazi is seen kicking the vehicle of another person's car after the two indulged in a minor accident.

Niazi was seen misbehaving with the man, kicking his car when the police officials present there intervened and controlled the situation.

VIDEO: This is Imran khan’s nephew Hassan Niazi kicking a Doctor on the day of #PIC attack. He’s on bail & living in privilege but my innocent nephew in chains thanks to Wajid Zia, Shehzad Akbar trying to plz imran Khan by torturing my family for making judge Arshed Malik video. pic.twitter.com/rz7TN7MXoz — Nasir Butt (@nasirbuttuk) January 10, 2020

As per local reports, Niazi and the other man were rushing for some event in a nearby club when the two cars collided in which Imran Khan's nephew car was minutely damaged.

Niazi got engaged in the scuffle with the car driver and tried to grab the commuter. This led to a heated argument between the two, the official said, adding that on being alerted, police managed to resolve the matter amicably.

My car was hit. I got punched. I called the security. I filed the complaint. And media bashing me even after issue has been resolved. First they played news then decided to take my version. ARY AND SAMAA DIDNT TAKE MY VERSION. TAKE MY VERSION PLZ https://t.co/QnuK9c6eGa — Hassaan Niazi (@HniaziISF) January 10, 2020

Earlier, another video of Niazi had gone viral during his participation in a lawyers' rally before attacking the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, inviting widespread criticism, Dawn news said.

He was later indicted in the case lodged against several lawyers who attacked the hospital.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ: Watch: CCTV footage shows SUV crashing into parked cars after driver incurs seizure

ALSO READ: 300 Indians stranded at Al Maktoum airport after Dubai bound flight gets diverted