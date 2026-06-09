PoK erupts in protest against Pakistan government; 11 killed in deadly clashes; what's the matter?

New Delhi:

11 people have died and over 70 others were injured in the ongoing protest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after the government banned the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a civil society group that has been at the forefront of protests over economic hardship and political issues in the region. The clashes broke out when supporters of the JAAC gathered outside a hospital morgue where the body of an activist had been brought following an earlier shooting incident.

As crowds gathered, security forces moved in to disperse the protesters. The situation quickly turned violent, leading to gunfire, injuries and deaths on both sides. According to officials, several police personnel were among those killed during the confrontation, while protesters also suffered casualties when security forces responded to the unrest.

Authorities have also carried out multiple arrests as part of the crackdown.

Why was the JAAC banned?

The regional administration last week declared the Joint Awami Action Committee a banned organisation under anti-terrorism laws. The decision triggered widespread anger among the group's supporters, who argue that the organisation has been raising legitimate concerns affecting ordinary people.

The ban became one of the key reasons behind the shutdown call and the latest protests across the region.

What are the protesters demanding?

The immediate trigger for the protests was a decision to reserve 12 seats in the 45-member legislative assembly for refugees living outside Kashmir but elsewhere in Pakistan. The JAAC and its supporters claim that the move weakens the voice of local residents and reduces their political representation.

However, the issue goes beyond assembly seats. For the past two years, the group has organised demonstrations over rising inflation, electricity shortages, unemployment, high utility costs and what it describes as the political marginalisation of the region.

Many residents have complained about increasing economic difficulties and a lack of attention to local concerns.

The situation has also attracted criticism from rights organisations. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan expressed concern over the violence and questioned the decision to ban the JAAC under anti-terror laws.

The commission stressed that people should be allowed to protest peacefully and called on authorities to address public grievances through dialogue rather than confrontation. It has also announced plans to send a fact-finding team to assess the situation on the ground.

JAAC vows to continue movement

Despite the ban and the ongoing crackdown, JAAC leaders have indicated that they do not intend to back down. The group has accused authorities of using force to silence dissent and has pledged to continue its campaign for political and economic rights.

The shutdown called by the organisation was aimed not only at opposing the reserved seats but also at protesting the ban, internet restrictions and the death of one of its leaders. With elections scheduled in the region on July 27, authorities have significantly increased security measures.

Mobile internet services have reportedly been disrupted in several areas, restrictions have been imposed on large public gatherings and the JAAC's central office has been sealed. Security forces remain deployed in sensitive locations amid fears that further protests could take place in the coming days.

The unrest has also begun attracting international attention. Countries including the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada have updated travel advisories for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, warning citizens about the deteriorating security situation.