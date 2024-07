Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Ex-Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra has been appointed as India's next envoy to the US.

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to the United States, announced the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, succeeding seasoned diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who retired in January.

