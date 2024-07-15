Vikram Misri, who served private secretary to Gujral, Manmohan, PM Modi, takes charge as new foreign secretary

Follow us on Image Source : @DRSJAISHANKAR/X Vikram Misri takes charge as the new foreign secretary

New Delhi: Seasoned diplomat Vikram Misri, regarded as an expert on China, assumed charge as India's new foreign secretary on Monday. A 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Misri succeeded Vinay Kwatra. Misri assumed charge of the key position at a time when India is looking to navigate various foreign policy challenges, including its frosty ties with China following the lingering eastern Ladakh border row.

"Congratulate Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri as he assumes his new responsibility today. Wish him a productive and successful tenure," EAM S Jaishankar wrote on X.

"Shri Vikram Misri assumed charge as Foreign Secretary today. #TeamMEA extends a warm welcome to Foreign Secretary Misri and wishes him a successful tenure ahead," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

Earlier on Sunday, Jaishankar thanked former Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra for his dedication and many contributions in the field of foreign policy and national security. Jaishankar said Kwatra, particularly in the last decade, has helped strategise and execute so many key policies. "Wish him well in his future endeavours," he added.

Who is Vikram Misri?

Misri was serving as the deputy national security advisor in his previous assignment. He has the rare distinction of serving as private secretary to three prime ministers -- Inder Kumar Gujral, Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi. Before he was appointed as the deputy NSA, Misri served as India's ambassador to China from 2019-2021.

Misri is believed to have played a key role in talks between India and China after tensions flared significantly following the Galwan Valley clashes in June 2020. The ties between the two countries nosedived following a fierce clash in the Galwan Valley that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

In his illustrious career, Misri also served as India's ambassador to Spain (2014-2016) and Myanmar (2016-2018) besides having stints in many Indian missions, including Pakistan, the US, Germany, Belgium and Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agency)

ALso Read: SCO Summit: What's in it for India to expand country's global influence? EXPLAINED