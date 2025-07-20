Vietnam: 34 dead, several missing as tourist boat capsizes in Ha Long Bay amid rough weather A tourist boat capsized in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay amid severe weather, killing at least 34 and leaving several missing as rescue efforts continue.

New Delhi:

A major tragedy struck Vietnam's popular Ha Long Bay on Saturday when a tourist boat carrying 53 people capsized during severe weather conditions, leaving at least 34 dead and several others missing. The disaster occurred as strong winds and heavy rains, reportedly influenced by the approaching Storm Wipha, battered the area.

Capsizing near Dau Go Cave

According to provincial authorities in Quang Ninh, the Wonder Sea cruise boat overturned at approximately 1:45 p.m. local time near the well-known Dau Go Cave. The boat was carrying 48 tourists and 5 crew members, many of whom were families with children. Local news outlet VNExpress reported that 11 to 12 people have been rescued so far, while search efforts continue for those still missing.

Children among the deceased

The state-run Vietnam News Agency confirmed that among the 34 confirmed fatalities, at least eight were children. Rescue teams are continuing their operations with urgency, hoping to locate survivors amid deteriorating weather conditions.

Weather blamed for the disaster

Authorities attributed the capsizing to strong winds and turbulent waters in the area. Although earlier reports linked the disaster to the incoming Storm Wipha, Mai Van Khiem, Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, clarified that the ongoing rains and winds in northern Vietnam are not yet a direct result of the storm.

Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is located about 200 kilometres northeast of Hanoi and spans over 1,500 square kilometers, dotted with nearly 2,000 limestone islands. Boat tours in the bay are a major attraction for both domestic and international tourists.

Air travel also disrupted

In addition to the maritime tragedy, the extreme weather has also disrupted air travel. Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi reported the diversion of nine incoming flights to alternate airports and the temporary suspension of three departures due to the adverse conditions.

PM orders swift section

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh issued an urgent directive following the incident. He extended his condolences to the victims' families and ordered the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security to immediately launch full-scale search and rescue operations. He emphasized the mobilization of all available personnel and resources in and around the affected region.

Ha Long Bay's troubled history with storms

This isn’t the first time Ha Long Bay has witnessed such devastation. In early 2024, 30 vessels were reported sunk in the same region due to Typhoon Yagi. The bay’s vulnerability to sudden and severe weather remains a concern for authorities and tourists alike.

Search operations continue into the night as Vietnam mourns yet another maritime tragedy in one of its most iconic tourist destinations.