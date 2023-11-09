VIDEO: US Singer Mary Millben slams Nitish Kumar's birth control remarks, praises PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : MARY MILLBEN (X) US singer Mary Millben

African-American actress and singer Mary Millben praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he stands for women and is the best leader for India and the progress of Indian citizens. Millben made the remarks while reacting to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's use of derogatory language in the state assembly to explain the role of education and women in population control.

Millben said the 2024 election season has commenced across the world, in America, and certainly in India. Election seasons present an opportunity for change, to put an end to outdated policies and non-progressive people and replace them with voices and values that inspire and truly align with all citizen's convictions, and what is best for the collective future of a nation."

She further said, "Many people ask why I support Prime Minister Modi, and follow Indian affairs so closely. The answer is simple. I love India...And I believe Prime Minister Modi is the best leader for India, and the progress of Indian citizens. He's the best leader for the US-India relationship and for the global economic stability of the world...The PM stands for women.

"On Wednesday (November 8), Millben slammed Nitish Kumar for his derogatory remarks in the state assembly. Millben then called on a courageous woman to step up and declare her candidature for Bihar Chief Minister. Millben also asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to "empower a woman to lead in Bihar."

"After #NitishKumar Ji's comments, I believe a courageous woman needs to step up and declare her candidacy to run for Chief Minister of Bihar. If I were a citizen of #India, I would move to Bihar and run for Chief Minister. The BJP should empower a woman to lead in Bihar. This would be the true sentiment of women's empowerment and development in response. Or #Bihar, do as #SRK admonished in #Jawan, 'vote' and bring change," Mary Millben posted on X.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a strong attack on CM Nitish Kumar over his derogatory remarks against women in relation to population control and said crass words were uttered in the state assembly and there was "no shame".

Addressing an election rally in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi did not name Nitish Kumar but referred to his remarks made on Tuesday (November 7). The Bihar Chief Minister on Tuesday sparked controversy after he used derogatory language in the state assembly. Kumar was speaking during the winter session of the Bihar Assembly. The Chief Minister made the remarks while underscoring the need for girls' education to check population growth. Following an uproar over his remarks, Kumar on Wednesday apologised and said he was taking back his words.

"If my words were wrong, then I apologise for that. If anyone got hurt by my words, I take them back," Kumar told media. His remarks also drew outrage from the National Commission for Women (NCW), which asked him to tender an unconditional apology.

(With agencies inputs)

