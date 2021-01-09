Video shows what Donald Trump was doing moments before Capitol seige attempt by his supporters

Image Source : AP File photo: Trump supporters participate in a rally Wednesday, Jan 6 in Washington. As Congress prepared to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his baseless claims of election fraud.

The January 6 (Wednesday) US capitol seige attempt by Trump supporters, upset with the loss, has been condemned by the world. Through actions such as several arrests, suspension of President Donald Trump's Twitter accounts, others have been taken, the strain on America's Democracy (World's oldest) will not be washed away so soon, so easily.

The US Parliament, Congress officials, Democrats and many Republicans also were at a state of shock to witness what they saw on Wednesday. While there have been talks of impeaching Donald Trump if he doesn't resign immediately, a video has surfaced showing what the 45th President of the United States, other officials were doing when his supporters were attacking Capitol Hill.

"The president and his co-conspirators watched, cheered and danced... as the violence they incited was about to go down. This needs to be way more viral," tweeted Randi Mayem Singer.

The president and his co-conspirators watched, cheered and danced... as the violence they incited was about to go down. This needs to be way more viral. pic.twitter.com/SOrJmBbLKD — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) January 7, 2021

Lightning impeachment from Trump

Warnings flashing, Democrats in Congress laid plans for swift impeachment of President Donald Trump, demanding decisive, immediate action to ensure an “unhinged” commander in chief can’t add to the damage they say he’s inflicted or even ignite nuclear war in his final days in office.

As the country comes to terms with the violent siege of the US Capitol by Trump supporters that left five dead, the crisis that appears to be among the final acts of his presidency is deepening like few other periods in the nation’s history. With less than two weeks until he’s gone, Democrats want him out — now — and he has few defenders speaking up for him in his own Republican party.

“We must take action,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared Friday on a private conference call with Democrats.

And one prominent Republican, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, told the Anchorage Daily News that Trump simply “needs to get out."

The final days of Trump’s presidency are spinning toward a chaotic end as he holes up at the White House, abandoned by many aides, top Republicans and Cabinet members.

After refusing to concede defeat in the November election, he has now promised a smooth transfer of power when Democratic President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20. But even so, he says he will not attend the inauguration — the first such presidential snub since just after the Civil War.

(With inputs from AP)

