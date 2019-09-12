Action in Pakistan Parliament: Minister engages in scuffle with Opposition members | VIDEO

In a major embarrassment for PM Imran Khan government, the Pakistani ministers broke into a nasty fight on Thursday during the joint session in Parliament. PM Imran Khan-led PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) government ministers and Opposition leaders broke into a scuffle when Pak President Arif Alvi was addressing a joint session in Parliament.

The video of the dramatic fight breaking out between the ministers of both the parties amid Pakistan President's address has gone viral.

According to Pakistani media, Opposition leaders raised slogans and started protesting as soon as President Arif Alvi congratulated the lower house of the parliament on successful completion of its first year under Imran Khan government.

Opposition parties members were heard saying "Go Niazi Go", attacking PM Imran Khan.

The joint sitting of parliament was called off prompting opposition parties raising slogan against PM Imran Khan. over the issue of appointment of two members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

