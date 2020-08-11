Image Source : ANI 'Shame': Maryam Nawaz Sharif shares video of cops attacking her car

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam on Tuesday shared a video on her official Twitter account and alleged policemen attacked her car. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-president Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter and said: "Police attacking my car. Imagine if it were not a bulletproof vehicle. Shame."

Police attacking my car. Imagine if it were not a bullet proof vehicle. Shame. pic.twitter.com/VtQLJlXFhr — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 11, 2020

The time and place of the incident are still unknown.

However, Maryam appeared at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in a case pertaining to the illegal transfer of 180 acres of land in Raiwind on Tuesday. The anti-graft watchdog had directed the PML-N leader to appear before the bureau in connection with the 180-acre land case.

The property was transferred in the name of Maryam Nawaz in 2014 whereas 100 kanals each were transferred to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and erstwhile Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif – father and uncle of Maryam.

