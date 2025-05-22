Video: Israel embassy members shot dead in Washington; suspect shouted 'Free Palestine' Two Israeli embassy staff were shot dead near the Capital Jewish Museum in D.C. by Elias Rodriguez, who shouted "Free Palestine." Officials condemned the antisemitic attack and pledged to bring the suspect to justice.

Washington:

Two staff members working at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., were killed on Wednesday, May 21. While leaving an event outside the Capital Jewish Museum, a gunman targeted them and shouted ‘Free Palestine’ before opening fire. Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith, at a news conference, confirmed that the suspect approached a group of four people, killing Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, a young couple about to get engaged.

The suspect, identified as Elias Rodriguez, 30, is a resident of Chicago. He was reported to be pacing outside the museum prior to the shooting. After shooting the Israeli members, he walked into the museum. “When he was taken into custody, the man began chanting, “free, free Palestine,” Smith said.

USA President Donald Trump issued a statement after the horrible killing in Washington. He condemned the incident and mentioned that hatred and radicalism have no place in the country.

“These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!” said Trump.

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem issued a statement, confirming that the investigation is active and the governing bodies are working to gather more information behind the ‘senseless killing’. She also vowed to bring justice to the victims.

“Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC. We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims. We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice,” she said.

Notably, the incident took place close to the FBI's field office in the nation's capital. In the meantime, Security has been tightened around other diplomatic locations in the city as a precaution.