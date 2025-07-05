Video: Escaped pet lion attacks woman and children in Pakistan, owners arrested In a disturbing claim, the children’s father alleged in the police report that the lion’s owners, who had rushed out of their house after hearing the commotion, were not alarmed by the attack.

Lahore:

In a shocking incident from Lahore, Pakistan, an 11-month-old pet lion escaped onto a residential street and attacked a woman and her two children, aged five and seven. The harrowing episode was caught on video and has since gone viral on social media, sparking outrage over the growing trend of keeping exotic animals as pets.

According to a police report quoted by AFP, the lion initially attacked a woman before turning its attention to her children, clawing at their arms and faces. "Fortunately, all three victims were promptly taken to hospital," officials confirmed. While the injuries were serious, none of the victims were reported to be in critical condition.

Owners watched in amusement

In a disturbing claim, the children’s father alleged in the police report that the lion’s owners, who had rushed out of their house after hearing the commotion, were not alarmed by the attack.

Instead, he said they appeared entertained by the chaos. The report noted the owners were “amused to see their lion attack” people on the street.

Swift police action

The local police responded quickly to the incident. A spokesperson from the office of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations in Lahore told AFP: “The suspects fled from the spot, taking the lion with them. They were arrested within 12 hours of the incident.”

Lion seized, three arrested

Three men have been arrested in connection with the attack. Authorities also seized the lion and transferred it to a local wildlife park for proper care and containment. Officials have not yet confirmed whether charges will be pressed under Pakistan’s wildlife protection or public safety laws.

The incident has reignited debate in Pakistan over the legality and ethics of keeping wild animals as pets, particularly in urban areas with little regulation.