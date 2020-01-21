3 missiles land near US Embassy in Baghdad; rocket attack sirens go off | Video

Three rockets landed in the 'green zone' near the US Embassy in Baghdad in the wee hours of Tuesday. A social media user Nafiseh Kohnavard shared a video that shows rocket attack alarms going off at the US Embassy.

In her tweet, Kohnavard wrote -- Rocket attack alarms sounding off multiple times on the #US #Baghdad Embassy Complex and Union III. Heard the booms myself on Union III. Speakers telling all to take shelter immediately.

She further added in another tweet -- For those who are asking. Yes I myself took this video. Heard 2 loud explosions but was told here that 3 Katyusha rockets were aimed at the #US embassy just across the road from where we are now in a US-led coalition base in #Baghdad

Another twitter user, Methaq Al-Fayyadh also tweeted the video of the siren going off. "A missile attack with three Katyusha shells targets the Green Zone, and the US embassy sirens," he wrote.

The Iraqi security source later confirmed to Sputnik news agency that there were no casualties reported.

Green Zone is an elite area in Central Baghdad that is home to government buildings and diplomatic facilities like embassies. On January 8, 2 rockets had fallen inside the green zone making the attack this morning the second inside the green zone this month alone.

