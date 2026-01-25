Veteran journalist Mark Tully dies at 90 after prolonged illness Mark Tully went on to become one of the most familiar foreign voices reporting on India. He served as the Chief of Bureau for the BBC in New Delhi for 22 years, a role that placed him at the centre of major political and social developments in the country.

New Delhi:

Mark Tully, renowned journalist and author widely respected for his deep understanding and portrayal of India, died on Sunday at a private hospital in Delhi. He was 90 years old. According to close friend and senior journalist Satish Jacob, Tully died at Max Hospital in Saket, where he had been admitted for the past week due to age-related health issues.

Who was Mark Tully?

Born in Kolkata on October 24, 1935, Mark Tully went on to become one of the most familiar foreign voices reporting on India. He served as the Chief of Bureau for the BBC in New Delhi for 22 years, a role that placed him at the centre of major political and social developments in the country. His reporting was known for its depth, balance and sensitivity towards Indian society.

Beyond journalism, Tully made a lasting mark as an author. His books, including ‘No Full Stops in India’, ‘India in Slow Motion’, and ‘The Heart of India’, offered readers a thoughtful and humane look at the country’s complexities. Through his writing, he chronicled everyday life, faith, politics and change in India with rare honesty and insight.

Tully also connected with audiences through radio. He was the presenter of the popular BBC Radio 4 programme ‘Something Understood’, where he reflected on faith, society and human values, further showcasing his thoughtful approach to storytelling. In recognition of his contribution to journalism and literature, Mark Tully was knighted in 2002. The Government of India later honoured him with the Padma Bhushan in 2005, acknowledging his unique role in presenting India to the world.