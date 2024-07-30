Venezuela breaks diplomatic relations with 9 countries after they question legitimacy of election results

Follow us on Image Source : AP Aftermath of presidential election in Venezuela, in Puerto La Cruz

Hours after Venezuela declared the Presidential election results, it announced to snap diplomatic ties with at least seven countries amid allegations of widespread fraud in the polls. As of writing this article, at least nine countries echoed their protest against the results and called to withdraw their diplomats from Caracas. Venezuela's foreign ministry asked diplomats of Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic, and Uruguay to withdraw immediately.

What happened in Venezuela?

Protests by the ruling party and opposition supporters are expected to take place in Venezuela on Tuesday in the wake of a disputed election victory by President Nicolas Maduro, with the opposition saying vote tallies show its candidate easily won. Electoral authorities said on Monday that Maduro had won a third term with 51% of the vote, extending a quarter-century of socialist rule.

But the opposition said the 73% of voting tallies to which it has access showed opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez had won an unassailable victory, winning more than twice as many votes as Maduro.

Panama put its diplomatic relations with Venezuela "on hold" and will withdraw its diplomatic personnel from the country until a full review of Sunday's presidential election results is conducted, President Jose Raul Mulino said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Panama joined eight other Latin American countries calling for an emergency meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS) permanent council, citing concerns about Venezuela's election, in which President Nicolas Maduro and opposition rival Edmundo Gonzalez both claimed victory.

The governments of Argentina, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay express "profound concern" over Sunday's election, according to the statement. "We are putting diplomatic relations on hold until a complete review of the voting records and of the voting computer system is carried out," Mulino said during a press conference. Mulino said the withdrawal of diplomatic personnel usually takes about 72 hours, but that the foreign affairs ministry will decide what is appropriate.

International leaders react to Venezuela election results

Leaders across the Americas and beyond reacted to Venezuela's electoral authority's announcement just after midnight on Monday that President Nicolas Maduro has won a third term in office, despite multiple exit polls that pointed to an opposition win.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

"Russian-Venezuelan relations have the character of a strategic partnership. I am confident that your activities at the head of state will continue to contribute to their progressive development in all directions. I would like to confirm our readiness to continue our constructive joint work on topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda. Remember that you are always a welcome guest on Russian soil."

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken

"We've seen the announcement just a short while ago by the Venezuelan electoral commission. We have serious concerns that the result announced does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people."

China was quick to congratulate

China was quick to congratulate the Venezuelan President after the election results. “China congratulates Venezuela on the smooth presidential election and congratulates President Nicolas Maduro on his successful re-election. China and Venezuela are good friends and partners who support each other,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Monday.

