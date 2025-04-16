Why is London's oldest Indian restaurant, Michelin-starred Veeraswamy, on the verge of closing? According to a report, the Crown Estate wants to undertake refurbishment work on Victory House, which houses the Indian restaurant Veeraswamy on Regent Street.

London:

The Veeraswamy, on Regent Street, one of London's oldest Indian restaurants, may be subject to closure in its 99th year. The restaurant, being one of the UK's most famous eateries serving Indian food, has been able to retain the Michelin star awarded to it in 2017. Established in 1926, the restaurant was founded by Edward Palmer, the great-grandson of General William Palmer, who was the Private and Military Secretary to Warren Hastings, and Faiz-un-Nisa Begum, a Mughal princess, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The restaurant runs the risk of being closed due to a dispute with the Crown Estate, which currently owns Victory House, the building in which the restaurant has been located for nearly a century. Notably, the Crown Estate, which belongs to the King, is an independent commercial business run by a board. It will remain under the King's control for the period of his reign as sovereign.

The Michelin-starred Veeraswamy has received a mail from the Crown Estate emphasising that it could not extend its lease beyond June. As the Crown Estate declines to extend the lease, its co-owner Ranjit Mathrani has approached the court, the report further adds.

Speaking to The Guardian, Mathrani expressed that even the royal family would not be happy about the issue, as he underscored that they believe in history, and that’s what the Veeraswamy restaurant is all about.

The Guardian quoted the Crown Estate stating that it seeks to carry out some refurbishment work on Victory House, which includes upgrading its offices and changing the outlook of the entrance.

The restaurant has hosted famous personalities, including Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Queen Elizabeth II, and Charlie Chaplin, among other luminaries.