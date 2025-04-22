Vatican releases first images of Pope Francis in open coffin; funeral to take place on Saturday Vatican releases first images of Pope Francis, showing him in casket with Vatican secretary of state praying over him, reports AP.

Vatican City:

Vatican has released the first photos of Pope Francis, who died on Monday (April 21). The first images showed him in a wooden casket, in red vestments and his bishop's miter, with the Vatican secretary of state praying over him in the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta hotel where he lived. His funeral will be held on Saturday at 8.00 am (GMT), the Vatican announced on Tuesday. It will take place at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City.

Cardinals have decided that the public viewing of Pope Francis will begin Wednesday in St Peter's Basilica, after his casket is taken by procession from the Vatican hotel where he lived.

The master of liturgical ceremonies, Archbishop Diego Ravelli, issued the rubrics for the procession by mandate of the College of Cardinals, which met Tuesday to take the first decisions following Francis' death.

Presiding over the procession and the ritual transfer will be the camerlengo, Cardinal Kevin Farrell.