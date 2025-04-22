'US and India have finalised terms for trade...': Vance delivers remarks on US-India Shared Priorities US Vice President JD Vance, who is on a visit to India, said that he is amazed by "India's laser-like focus on the future."

Jaipur:

US Vice President JD Vance, in an address on Tuesday in Rajasthan's Jaipur, said that America and India have officially finalised the terms of reference for the trade negotiation. Vance's statement comes after his meeting with PM Modi on Monday. Delivering his remarks on US-India Shared Priorities in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Vance said, "I believe this is a vital step toward realising President Trump's and Prime Minister Modi's vision because it sets a roadmap toward a final deal between our nations."

He also stated that he is amazed by the ancient beauty of the architecture of India's history and by the richness of India's history and tradition, as he also acknowledged "India's laser-like focus on the future".

He said that the Trump administration seeks trade partners based on fairness and shared national interests...We want to partner with people in countries who recognise the historic nature of the moment.

The US Vice President said that the US wants to do commerce and strike good deals with its friends, adding, "We want to find our vision of the future upon the proud recognition of our heritage rather than self-loathing and fear."

"I work for a president who has long understood all of this, whether through fighting those who seek to erase American history or in support of fair trade deals abroad. He has been consistent on these issues for decades, and as a result, under the Trump administration, America now has a government that has learnt from past mistakes," he added.

Vance highlighted the strengthening defence partnership between the US and India as he said that America undertakes more military exercises with India than it does with any other nation on Earth. He also emphasised the significance of India-US partnership in the future, saying, "To build great things, and finally, to innovate the cutting-edge technologies both our countries will need in the years to come."