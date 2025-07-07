Vacation turns tragic: Hyderabad family burned alive in US crash after truck hits their vehicle Two tragic road accidents in the US claimed the lives of a Hyderabad family of four and two Indian students from Cleveland State University.

New Delhi:

In a heartbreaking series of road tragedies involving Indian nationals in the United States, a family of four from Hyderabad lost their lives in a devastating car accident, while two Indian students also died in a separate incident in New York.

The Hyderabad-based family, identified as Sree Venkat, his wife Tejaswini, and their two children, were killed when their vehicle collided with a truck and caught fire. The family was reportedly returning from a visit to relatives in Atlanta and was on their way back to Dallas when the accident occurred on July 7.

Authorities stated that the crash was so severe that all four family members died on the spot, with the resulting blaze completely engulfing the car. The intensity of the fire left the bodies charred beyond recognition, prompting officials to initiate DNA tests to confirm the victims’ identities.

Local officials in the U.S. are coordinating with Indian consular authorities to assist in the repatriation of the remains. Back in Hyderabad, the grieving extended family is working closely with Indian government representatives to ensure the bodies are returned for the final rites.

In a separate and equally tragic incident, two Indian students studying at Cleveland State University — 20-year-old Manav Patel and 23-year-old Saurav Prabhakar — died in a fatal car crash in New York on May 10. The incident took place in East Cocalico Township, Lancaster County, where their vehicle lost control, veered off the road, hit a tree, and eventually slammed into a bridge.

Saurav Prabhakar, who was driving the vehicle, and Patel both died at the scene. Another occupant in the front passenger seat survived with injuries and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

The Indian Consulate in New York expressed its condolences via a social media post, stating: "Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate road accident in which two Indian students from Cleveland State University, Manav Patel and Saurav Prabhakar, lost their lives."

These incidents have sparked renewed concerns over road safety among the Indian diaspora in the U.S., particularly during long-distance travel.