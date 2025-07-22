US withdraws from UNESCO for third time, slams organisation's 'anti-Israel stance' In its statement, the US criticised UNESCO for promoting divisive social and cultural agendas and for focusing heavily on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, which it views as conflicting with the "America First" foreign policy.

Washington:

The United States on Tuesday withdrew from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), stating that it believes that the country's continued involvement in UNESCO is not in its national interest. The decision comes only two years after the US rejoined UNESCO after leaving in 2018.

In its statement, the US criticised UNESCO for promoting divisive social and cultural agendas and for focusing heavily on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, which it views as conflicting with the "America First" foreign policy.

It also condemns UNESCO’s decision to admit the "State of Palestine" as a member, calling it contrary to US policy and a factor in increasing anti-Israel sentiment within the organisation.

US has withdrawn from UNESCO for the third time

The first withdrawal occurred in 1984 under President Ronald Reagan. His administration cited concerns over mismanagement, politicisation, and an anti-Western bias within the organisation. However, nearly two decades later, the US rejoined the agency in 2003 during the presidency of George W Bush.

The second withdrawal was announced in 2017 under US President Donald Trump. This time, the US pointed to what it described as persistent anti-Israel bias within UNESCO, as well as frustration over accumulated membership dues and a lack of reform.

For the third time, in a press statement, Department Spokesperson, Tammy Bruce, said, "Pursuant to Article II(6) of the UNESCO Constitution, U.S. withdrawal will take effect on December 31, 2026. The United States will remain a full member of UNESCO until that time."

"Continued US participation in international organisations will focus on advancing American interests with clarity and conviction," the statement further read.