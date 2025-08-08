US was 'directly involved' in India-Pak ceasefire, claims Rubio; hails Trump as 'president of peace' India has time and again debunked the US president's claim of ending the hostilities between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, asserting that the ceasefire happened after DGMOs of two sides got engaged in direct talks.

New Delhi:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has claimed that the United States "directly got involved" when India and Pakistan went to war and that President Donald Trump helped broker the truce between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Since May 10, either Trump or his officials have repeatedly claimed that the United States played a key role in establishing peace by threatening India and Pakistan over trade deals.

"And so, we saw when India and Pakistan went to war, we got involved directly, and the president was able to deliver on that peace," AP quoted Rubio as saying while speaking to EWTN’s ‘The World Over’ on Thursday.

Calling Trump the “president of peace”, Rubio said the former is committed to peace.

Trump's role key in Cambodia-Thailand peace, claims Rubio

Marco Rubio also acknowledged Donald Trump’s role in ensuring peace during other major conflicts across the world, especially the unrest between Cambodia and Thailand. A massive unrest erupted between Cambodia and Thailand on July 24 along their long‑disputed border near the TaMuen Thom temple and surrounding areas, including Surin, Ubon and Ratchathani. The conflict began after the explosion of a landmine, where both sides accused each other.

The two sides fired small arms, artillery and rockets at each other, killing several people on both sides.As per the state-run Thai Public Broadcasting Service, as many as 11 persons have been killed in the conflict.

"Cambodia and Thailand more recently; Azerbaijan and Armenia, hopefully… DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo)-Rwanda – a 30-year war, 7 million people killed – we were able to bring them here to sign it," he said.

"We dedicate a significant amount of time to stopping and ending wars," Rubio added.

India refutes Trump's claim

India has time and again debunked the US president's claim of ending the hostilities between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. India has consistently maintained that the decision to cease operations against Pakistan was made after direct communication between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both nations, adding that no third party was involved in the deliberations.