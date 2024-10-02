Wednesday, October 02, 2024
     
Who won the Vice-Presidential debate- Tim Walz or JD Vance?

In a debate that evoked a calmer era in American politics, Tim Walz and JD Vance went after each other’s running mates and sought to shore up their campaigns’ vulnerabilities at a time of renewed fears of a regional war in the Middle East and sadness over devastation from Hurricane Helene.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New York Published on: October 02, 2024 9:24 IST
Tim Walz (R) and JD Vance (L) during US VP Debate
Image Source : AP Tim Walz (R) and JD Vance (L) during US VP Debate

Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance clashed over the Middle East crisis, immigration, taxes, abortion, climate change and the economy on Tuesday at a vice-presidential debate. It was heavy on policy disagreements but light on personal attacks. The two rivals, who have savaged each other on the campaign trail, struck a cordial tone.

Instead, they saved their fire for the candidates at the top of their tickets, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump. Walz described Trump as an unstable leader who had prioritized billionaires and attacked Trump for pressuring Republicans in Congress to abandon a bipartisan border security bill earlier this year.

"Most of us want to solve this," Walz said of immigration. "Donald Trump had four years to do this, and he promised you, Americans, how easy it will be." Vance continually implied that Harris, as vice president, has been a primary decision maker in the White House on issues such as immigration and the war in Gaza.

At one point, Vance referred to the “administration of Kamala Harris” and later he referred to when Harris “came into office.”

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

