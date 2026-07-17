US veterans to replace 'illegal alien' truckers? Why Trump's latest proposal could affect Indians | Explained

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has reportedly announced that his administration will “take historic action” to replace what he called “illegal alien truck drivers” with American war veterans, accusing undocumented truck drivers of endangering lives on US roads. The development follows his remarks at the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit on Wednesday, where he linked the issue of undocumented truck drivers to a recent fatal crash in Pennsylvania and outlined his new plan aimed at veterans.

“They came in totally illegally, and we don’t want them,” Trump said at the event. Using the death of a Pennsylvania state trooper in a semitruck crash involving an immigrant earlier this month, Trump added. “But they are driving all over American roadways, and we’re going to replace them with proud American veterans,” he said before adding, “any American who’s driven a heavy truck for our military will automatically be eligible for a commercial driver’s license.”

What was the crash in Pennsylvania?

The announcement comes two weeks after Pennsylvania State Trooper Michael Pahira Jr. was struck and killed by an undocumented immigrant driving a semi truck. The accused truck driver, 33-year-old Michael Bon, was later charged with multiple offences, such as homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, and various traffic violations.

How will this move impact Indians?

Indian-origin truck drivers, particularly those from Punjab and Haryana, represent one of the largest immigrant groups in the US trucking sector. The move is likely to affect Indian-origin truck drivers, particularly those from Punjab and Haryana, who are among the largest immigrant groups in the US trucking sector. According to North American Punjabi Truckers Association data cited by The Indian Express, between 1,30,000 and 1,50,000 truckers in the US trace their roots to the Indian states.

Are the latest measures new developments?

These latest developments follow previous immigration actions targeting commercial drivers. In February, Trump’s administration announced the ‘Dalilah Law', preventing the issuance of commercial driver licenses to “illegal aliens.” The US President stated that no illegal immigrant will be allowed to get a license to drive trucks and other cargo vehicles.

The legislation was named after the case of five-year-old Dalilah from Bakersfield, who was injured after a multi-car pileup caused by Pratap Singh, an illegal immigrant from India. Singh, according to the Department of Homeland Security, caused the multicar pileup after driving at an unsafe speed and not stopping for a traffic and construction zone on June 20, 2024.

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