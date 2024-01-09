US: Vehicle crashes into White House’s gate, driver taken into custody

Follow us on Image Source : AP Secret Service police investigate near vehicle that hit security barrier at entry point for White House complex

A vehicle crashed into an exterior gate at the White House on Monday night, after which the driver was taken into custody, news agency ANI reported citing the New York Post which cited officials. The incident took place at around 6 pm (local time) on Monday (January 8) night, Secret Service chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said. He informed that the cause and manner of collision are under investigation. US President Joe Biden was not present at the White House at the time of the incident.

There were traffic delays at 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue due to the crash, ANI reported citing the New York Post report.

On December 17 last year, there was a collision between a car and an SUV, which was part of the US President's motorcade, while stationed in downtown Wilmington, Delaware.

Joe Biden and Jill Biden emerged from the Biden-Harris 2024 headquarters in downtown Wilmington at 8:07 am (local time). Jill Biden entered the vehicle first, saying "Happy Holidays" to the pool. The US President then emerged and his exit was interrupted by a car that hit a motorcade SUV.

Before this, in response to a shouted question about why he's losing to Trump in the polls, Biden says You're reading "the wrong polls." After making a statement, a silver copper sedan with Delaware plates hit what appeared to be a motorcade SUV shielding the motorcade at the intersection across from the entrance of the campaign headquarters.

There was a loud bang and Biden was standing outside the vehicle with a surprised expression on his face. Agents quickly sprung into action, cornering the car and pulling weapons on the driver. He held his hands up and swiftly shuffled back to the van.

(With ANI inputs)