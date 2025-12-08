Urgent winter storm warning in US: Life-threatening conditions across the country In addition to Hyder, Skagway, Haines Borough, and Klukwan are expecting 12 to 18 inches of snow and winds up to 50 mph. Wind chills could drop as low as 20 below zero near White Pass, posing a serious risk for frostbite.

A powerful winter storm is sweeping through the United States, bringing dangerously high winds and heavy snowfall to several states across the West and Northwest. With gusts reaching up to 65 miles per hour, conditions are expected to become "life-threatening," and the National Weather Service (NWS) issued urgent alerts for many regions.

Which are the states affected by winter storm warnings

Winter storm warnings are in effect for a number of states, including Alaska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. These alerts are issued as the storm moves from west to east, causing hazardous travel and extreme cold.

The NWS office in La Crosse, Wisconsin, reported that snow will blanket the area overnight, moving eastward. The heaviest snowfall is expected in Clayton and Grant Counties. Road conditions are predicted to be slippery, so drivers in northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin should exercise extreme caution.

In Iowa, winter storm warnings will remain in effect until 3 am CST, with heavy snow and dangerous road conditions forecasted for Floyd, Chickasaw, and Fayette Counties. Central Iowa cities like Dysart, Iowa Falls, and Gladbrook will also face hazardous travel until 6 am Sunday. The NWS warned that travel could become "very difficult" in east central and northeast Iowa, as well as portions of Illinois, where snow-covered roads are expected.

Colorado's dangerous mountain conditions

In Colorado, the Elkhead and Park Mountains could see up to 3 inches of snow along with gusty winds reaching 35 mph. Travel is expected to be "very difficult to impossible" for much of the day and into early Sunday, particularly on mountain roads.

Alaska is bracing for some of the worst conditions, with warnings in effect from Sunday morning through Monday night. Areas like Hyder are expected to accumulate up to 20 inches of snow, with strong winds. Travelers are strongly advised to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary, as the cold temperatures and intense snow could create extremely dangerous conditions.

In addition to Hyder, Skagway, Haines Borough, and Klukwan are expecting 12 to 18 inches of snow and winds up to 50 mph. Wind chills could drop as low as 20 below zero near White Pass, posing a serious risk for frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

The Sierra Madre and Snowy Range in Wyoming are also under winter storm warnings, with 5 to 10 inches of snow expected, as well as gusts reaching 65 mph. Reduced visibility and blowing snow will make travel extremely dangerous, and being outside unprepared could lead to life-threatening situations. Hikers and snowmobilers are particularly at risk, as frostbite and hypothermia can develop quickly.

Safety tips for travelers

The NWS urges anyone traveling overnight to carry essential emergency supplies, such as flashlights, food, water, and warm clothing, in case of an emergency. Travelers can stay updated on road conditions by visiting state-specific websites such as 511ia.org (for Iowa), 511.alaska.gov (for Alaska), and gettingaroundillinois.com.