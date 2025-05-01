US seals historic deal with Ukraine as Trump presses Kyiv to pay back US for help in repelling Russia Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was expected to sign the mineral deals with the US during his visit to the White House. The announcement of the deal has come at a time when Trump's frustration has grown increasingly with leaders of Russia and Ukraine with the war dragging on.

Washington:

The United States and Ukraine announced a deal on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump heavily promoted. The deal comes following Trump's continuous push for compensation to the US from Ukraine for billions in military and economic assistance offered to help Ukraine repel the Russian invasion. The announcement has come at a time when Trump's frustration has grown increasingly with leaders of Russia and Ukraine, with the brutal fighting dragging on.

Notably, Trump on Saturday met with Zelenskyy on the sidelines of Pope Francis' funeral. Ukraine's Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, in a post on X, celebrated the breakthrough. “Together with the United States, we are creating the fund that will attract global investment to our country," she said.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a video posted to X that “this partnership allows the United States to invest alongside Ukraine to unlock Ukraine's growth assets and mobilise American talent, capital and governance standards that will improve Ukraine's investment climate and accelerate Ukraine's economic recovery.”

Ukraine's economy minister and deputy prime minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, flew to Washington on Wednesday to help finalise the deal, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during an appearance on Ukrainian television.

The US has sought access to more than 20 raw materials from Ukraine, which are deemed strategically critical to its interests, including some non-minerals such as oil and natural gas. Some of the crucial minerals found in Ukraine include deposits of titanium, which is used for making aircraft wings and other aerospace manufacturing, and uranium, which is used for nuclear power, medical equipment and weapons. Ukraine also has lithium, graphite and manganese, which are used in electric vehicle batteries.

According to Shmyhal, the latest version would establish an equal partnership between the two countries and last for 10 years. The negotiations come amid rocky progress in Washington's push to stop the war.

Putin backs calls for a ceasefire before peace negotiations, “but before it's done, it's necessary to answer a few questions and sort out a few nuances,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

