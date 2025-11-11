US and UK issue travel advisories following Red Fort car blast Delhi blast: The blast took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people. The injured were taken to the LNJP Hospital, a few kilometres away.

New Delhi:

The US Embassy in New Delhi issued a security alert for American citizens, urging them to avoid areas around the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk, stay away from large crowds, and monitor local media for further updates after a high-intensity explosion tore through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on Monday evening, leaving at least 11 people dead and over 25 injured.

The embassy also advised its citizens to remain vigilant, be aware of their surroundings, and exercise caution in locations frequently visited by tourists, including markets, transport hubs, and other public places in the national capital.

US Embassy advises its citizens to

Avoid the areas surrounding the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk in Delhi.

Avoid crowds.

Monitor local media for updates.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists.

Continue to closely monitor situation: US State Department

Expressing condolences over the deadly explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi, the US said it continues to closely monitor the situation. "Our hearts are with those affected by the terrible explosion in New Delhi. We continue to closely monitor the situation. Our sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," the State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said in a post on X Monday.

The US Department of State's Consular Affairs, in a "security alert", said that "while the cause of the explosion is unknown at this time, the Government of India has placed several Indian states on high alert."

Earlier, a State Department spokesperson had told PTI, "We are aware of the explosion near Red Fort in Delhi. We are closely monitoring the situation and stand ready to provide consular assistance."

UK travel advisory

The UK government has issued a travel advisory, warning its citizens against all travel to certain parts of India. The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has advised against all travel within 10km of the India-Pakistan border, citing possible armed conflicts.

The FCDO has also advised against all travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (including Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, the city of Srinagar and the Jammu-Srinagar national highway), except for travel by air to and from the city of Jammu and travel within the city of Jammu.

Furthermore, the FCDO has warned against all but essential travel to the state of Manipur, including the capital Imphal, due to ongoing violent ethnic clashes and curfews in the region. The violence, which began in 2023, continues intermittently, with recent incidents reported between May and July 2025.

Delhi blast

The high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least 11 people and gutting several vehicles, officials said.

More than 25 people, including two women, were injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people. The injured were taken to the LNJP Hospital, a few kilometres away.

Police said that the car, in which the blast took place, had three occupants, adding that they are also probing if it was a suicide bomber attack. "The blast occurred in a moving Hyundai i20 car in which three people were sitting.

We have not found any pellet or puncture in the body of the injured, which is unusual in a blast. We are investigating all angles,” a senior police officer said.

