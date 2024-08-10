US: Trump's plane hits technical snag en route to Montana, diverted to another airport

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Former US President Donald Trump in Bozeman, Montana.

Montana: Former US President Donald Trump's plane hit a technical snag while he was en route to Montana for a Friday night (local time) rally in the hopes of ousting the state's Democratic Senator. His plane was diverted to Billings in Montana, 142 miles from Bozeman after the mechanical fault, according to Jenny Mockel, an administrative assistant at Billings Logan International Airport.

Trump's campaign posted a video of him upon landing in which he said he was glad to be in Montana but did not mention anything about the landing. The Republican candidate had some unfinished business from 2018, when he campaigned in a failed bid to oust incumbent Senator Jon Tester, who is seeking a fourth term.

"I just landed in a really beautiful place: Montana," Trump said in a video from his plane posted on social media, which made no mention of a mechanical issue. "I'm here to do some fundraisers and most importantly to support Tim Sheehy who's running for the U.S. Senate and we think he's going to do really well. We're going to have a rally. And it'll be a lot of fun."

Why Trump wants to oust Tester?

Notably, Tester's campaign faces a stiff challenge from ex-Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy, his opponent who is trying to link the three-term incumbent to Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, in an election year. Trump could be decisive in Montana's Senate race at Friday's rally at Montana State University, which started at 8 pm (local time), drew thousands of GOP supporters.

Tester is considered among the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents. He has won each of his previous Senate contests by a narrow margin, casting himself as a plainspoken farmer who builds personal connections with people in Montana, as Republicans hold every statewide office except his.

Trump sought to oust Tester in 2018 after the latter, then serving as chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs, revealed past misconduct by Trump's personal physician, Ronny Jackson, which sank Jackson's nomination to lead the Veterans Affairs Department.

Harris campaigns in Arizona

Meanwhile, Harris campaigned in Arizona on Friday along with her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, with a focus on energising her campaign in seven key states that could tip the balance in her favour during the November 5 election. Harris has benefitted nationally from a burst of enthusiasm among core Democratic constituencies, who coalesced quickly around her after President Joe Biden withdrew from the campaign last month.

In Phoenix, a crowd estimated at more than 15,000 greeted Harris, including some pro-Palestinian demonstrators who interrupted the remarks. "The president and I are working around the clock every day to get that ceasefire deal done and bring the hostages home," Harris said in her remarks, adding: "So, I respect your voices, but we are here to now talk about the race in 2024."

(with inputs from agencies)

