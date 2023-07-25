US Treasury sanctions on Mali officials over alleged links to Russia's Wagner Group

Follow us on Image Source : AP Fighters of Russia's Wagner Group

The US has forced sanctions on three Malian government and military authorities, including Defence Minister, for "working with the organisation and extension" of Russia's Wagner group's exercises in Mali. In a proclamation on Monday, the US Department of the Treasury said that it has forced sanctions on three Malian transition government and military authorities - - Colonel Sadio Camara Defence Minister of Mali), Colonel Alou Boi Diarra (Mali's chief of Staff of the Air Force) and Lieutenant Colonel Adama Bagayoko (Malian Air force Deputy Chief of Staff)- - for working with the organisation and development of the Wagner's exercises in Mali.

It further expressed that this advancement depends on proof appearance that these Malian authorities have added to the Wagner group's malevolent exercises in Mali. "The present activity uncovered the key Malian authorities who have been instrumental in working with the Wagner group's entrenchment in Mali throughout the course of recent years," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E Nelson.

He further expressed, "These authorities have made their kin powerless against the Wagner group's weakening exercises and denials of basic liberties while making ready for the double-dealing of their country's sovereign assets to the advantage of the Wagner group's activities in Ukraine."

Mali's Defence Minister Colonel Camara made a few excursions to Russia in 2021 to set an understanding between the Wagner and the Malian change government to send the mercenary force toward the West African country, the statement read.

While, Colonel Diarra in his past job as Air Logistics Chief, essentially added to the strategic development of Russian entities in Mali. The assertion further read, "Together, Camara and Diarra formed and executed the arrangement that at last guided the Wagner group into Mali. On a few events, Diarra went with Camara on excursions to Russia to solidify the organisation understanding between the Wagner group and the Malian transition government."

Lieutenant Colonel Bagayoko, serves as an advocate for the Wagner group to the Burkinabe transition government, attempting to tie down the Wagner group's sending to Burkina Faso.

Also Read | Wagner forces want to invade Poland, claims Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko as tensions increase

Also Read | Wagner’s Prigozhin appears for the first time since failed mutiny; again criticises Russian Defence Ministry

Latest World News