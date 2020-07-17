Image Source : PIXABAY US travel restrictions with Canada, Mexico extended

Restrictions on non-essential travel at the US' land borders with Canada and Mexico will be extended through August 21 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said.

Wolf tweeted on Thursday that "based on the success of the existing restrictions and close collaboration with Mexico and Canada, @DHSgov will continue to limit non-essential travel at our land ports of entry with Canada and Mexico until Aug 20", reports Xinhua news agency

"Close collaboration with our neighbours has allowed us to respond to #COVID19 in a North American approach and slow the travel-related spread of the virus," he added.

The border restrictions were first implemented on March 21.

Addressing the media in Ottawa on Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeay confirmed the development, adding that "we're going to keep working closely with our American neighbours to keep people safe on both sides of the border".

The restriction do not cover trade between the US and Canada.

