'We will keep it secure, available for all': Pentagon chief flags 'Chinese influence' over Panama Canal US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth said that the Panama Canal faces threats from Beijing as he asserted that the US will not allow China or any other country to threaten the operation of the waterway.

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth on Tuesday said that the US will not allow China or any other country to threaten the operation of the Panama Canal. The Pentagon chief, who was speaking during the ribbon-cutting function of a new US-financed dock at the Vasco Nunez de Balboa Naval Base, asserted that the US and Panama will keep the waterway 'secure', which faces 'ongoing threats' from China. Following his meeting with Panama President José Raúl Mulino, Hegseth posted a photo of him with the Panamanian president on X, saying that it was an honour speaking with Mulino.

"You and your country's hard work are making a difference. Increased security cooperation will make both our nations safer, stronger and more prosperous," Hegseth added in his post.

Pentagon chief raises concern over Chinese influence

The Pentagon chief underscored, "China-based companies continue to control critical infrastructure in the canal area," as he added, "That gives China the potential to conduct surveillance activities across Panama. This makes Panama and the United States less secure, less prosperous and less sovereign. And as President Donald Trump has pointed out, that situation is not acceptable."

Hegseth further emphasised, "I want to be very clear, China did not build this canal." "China does not operate this canal, and China will not weaponise this canal. Together with Panama in the lead, we will keep the canal secure and available for all nations through the deterrent power of the strongest, most effective and most lethal fighting force in the world," he added.

Trump wants to take back Panama Canal

Notably, Hegseth's visit comes as US President Donald Trump has consistently asserted that the US is overcharged to use the Panama Canal and that China has influence over its operations.

Trump even suggested that the US should not have handed over the canal to Panama, adding that the US should take it back.

Trump's concerns regarding Chinese influence were bolstered by the Hong Kong consortium holding a 25-year lease on ports at either end of the canal. Later, the Panamanian government announced that the lease was being audited. On Monday, it was concluded that there were irregularities.

About Panama Canal

The US built the Panama Canal in the early 1990s as it looked for ways to facilitate the transit of commercial and military vessels between its coasts. Under a treaty, the then US President Jimmy Carter signed a treaty, relinquishing the control of the waterway to Panama on December 31, 1999.

(With inputs from AP)