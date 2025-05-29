US to 'aggressively' revoke visas of Chinese students, says Marco Rubio In the 2023-2024 school year, more than 270,000 international students were from China, making up roughly a quarter of all foreign students in the United States.

Washington:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday (local time) said the US will begin revoking the visas of Chinese students, "including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields."

China is the second-largest source of international students in the United States, after India. During the 2023–2024 academic year, over 270,000 Chinese students were enrolled in U.S. institutions, accounting for approximately one-fourth of the total international student population

'Aggressively' revoke visas for Chinese students

Rubio said in his announcement that the government will 'aggressively' revoke visas for students. "Under President Trump’s leadership, the US State Department will work with the Department of Homeland Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields," Rubio said in a statement.

Growing uncertainty for international students

The announcement comes amid a series of developments this week that have heightened uncertainty for international students, who have faced intensifying scrutiny from President Donald Trump's administration. On Tuesday, Rubio halted the scheduling of new visa interviews for international students as the department prepares guidelines for increased vetting of their activity on social media.

"For too long, Americans have been fined, harassed, and even charged by foreign authorities for exercising their free speech rights. Today, I am announcing a new visa restriction policy that will apply to foreign officials and persons who are complicit in censoring Americans. Free speech is essential to the American way of life – a birthright over which foreign governments have no authority," he wrote.

Trump vs Harvard

The visa revocations come just days after the Trump administration moved to block Harvard University from enrolling any international students, a decision that has been put on hold by a federal judge, pending a lawsuit.

On Wednesday, Trump said that Harvard, whose current student population is made up of more than a quarter of international students, should limit that percentage to about 15 per cent. "I want to make sure the foreign students are people that can love our country,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Earlier this year, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested and tried to deport students who had been involved in campus protests against the Israel-Hamas war.

The Trump administration abruptly terminated the legal status of thousands of international students before reversing itself and then expanding the grounds on which students can lose permission to study in the US.

(With AP inputs)

