US: Three persons shot at immigration office in Dallas; shooter dies by self-inflicted gunshot Multiple emergency vehicles were spotted along a highway close to the facility. The area has been cordoned off.

Dallas:

An unknown assailant on Wednesday shot three persons at Immigration and US Customs Enforcement office in the United States’ Dallas. The shooter succumbed due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, AP reported citing officials.

During a CNN interview on Wednesday, Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons acknowledged the shooting incident. The agency has yet to release further information. Multiple emergency vehicles were spotted along a highway close to the facility. The area has been cordoned off.

Two killed in Indianapolis shooting

Earlier on September 21, a shooting in Indianapolis resulted in two fatalities and left five others injured.

Around 2 am, officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of gunfire in a parking lot on Shore Terrace. Upon arrival, they discovered five individuals with gunshot wounds, according to a police news release.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The remaining three were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities also reported that two additional individuals, believed to be connected to the same shooting, independently sought medical assistance—one arriving at a hospital and the other at a nearby fire station.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.