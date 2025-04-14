US teen allegedly killed parents so he could use their money to fund plot to assassinate Trump: FBI 17-year-old Nikita Casap was charged last month with first-degree murder and theft and other related crimes in the deaths of his mother Tatiana Casap, and his stepfather, Donald Mayer.

A teenager from Wisconsin, United States’ Wisconsin who was charged with the deaths of his parents faced even bigger allegations that he killed them to “obtain financial means” to assassinate President Donald Trump and overthrow the government, an unsealed federal warrant revealed recently.

17-year-old Nikita Casap was charged last month with first-degree murder and theft and other related crimes in the deaths of his mother Tatiana Casap, and his stepfather, Donald Mayer.

It was alleged that Casap shot them to death at their residence outside Milwaukee in February and lived with the decomposing bodies for weeks before absconding with USD 14,000 cash, passports and the family dog. In March, authorities arrested him from Kansas.

Drone, explosives, sharing plans with a Russian speaker

Authorities have accused the teenager of planning his parents’ murders, buying a drone and explosives, and sharing his plans with others, including a Russian speaker. A three-page long antisemitic manifesto was also found from his possession praising Adolf Hitler and detailing his intentions.

The warrant also comprises excerpts of his communications on TikTok and the Telegram messenger app.

Was in touch with other parties to kill the US President: Cops

According to a search warrant, “Casap appears to have written a manifest calling for the assassination of the President of the United States. He was in touch with other parties about his plan to kill the President and overthrow the government of the

United States.” The document further states, “The killing of his parents appeared to be an effort to obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary to carrying out his plan.”

In court, prosecutors alleged that Casap had been in contact with a Russian-speaking individual and shared plans to flee to Ukraine. Authorities eventually located him in Kansas, where he was found with money, passports, a car, and the family’s dog.

Federal prosecutors said Casap’s manifesto detailed his reasons for wanting to kill Trump and included “ideas about how he would live in Ukraine.” Citing his writings, the warrant stated that the teen aimed to spark a governmental collapse “by getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president.”

(With inputs from the Associated Press)