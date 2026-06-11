US targets 'multiple' Iranian sites as situation escalates in Mideast; Hormuz closed again | 10 Points

Washington:

Tensions once again escalated in the Middle East early Wednesday morning after the US military conducted multiple strikes against Iran following President Donald Trump's warning. The strikes, however, could derail peace negotiations, further escalating tensions and straining global supply chains, but Trump remains firm about his stand and has vowed to "hit the Iranians hard".

"U.S. Central Command forces began launching additional self-defense strikes today at 5:15 p.m," the US Central Command (CENTCOM) posted on X (previously Twitter). "ET against multiple targets in Iran at the Commander in Chief’s direction. The strikes are in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression."

Here's everything latest you need to know about the US-Israel-Iran war:

According to the Iranian media, explosions were reported near the Strait of Hormuz and in and around cities like Bandar Abbas, Minab, Sirik, Kargan and the Qeshm Island. There are no details regarding the damage or the casualties caused by the strikes, though. Following the strikes, Iran warned that it will target ships transiting through Hormuz and waterway has been "completely closed to all types of vessel". Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said two ships "illegally attempted to cross the Strait" but were hit. "Following repeated violations of the ceasefire by the American enemy, the Strait of Hormuz will be closed until further notice," the IRGC said in a statement. "We warn that no vessel should leave its anchorage in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. Approaching the Strait of Hormuz will be considered cooperation with the enemy." However, the US military has denied that the Hormuz is closed. In a statement on X, the CENTCOM said commercial ships are "continuing to transit in and out of the Strait of Hormuz". Iran also claimed that it has struck the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain but the CENTCOM refuted this as well and said "no US warships have been struck". Iran also claimed attacks in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan. Jordan said it shot down five incoming missiles, which Iran said targeted an air base hosting American military aircraft. Bahrain and Kuwait said they intercepted incoming fire. Trump has said he has received a call from Iranian leaders, who have asked him to stop a bombing wave that was under way. If Iran does not accept US terms for ending the war, "we'll bomb the S- out of them tomorrow night," Trump said, according to Fox News reporter Trey Yingst. These strikes are once again expected to derail the talks, which Trump earlier claimed were going positively. Iran has said that the US should refrain from threats of force if it wants a deal. "Iran has never negotiated under threats and pressure and will never submit to pressure or question," Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani told the UN Security Council on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again reiterated that Iran must make compromises and end its nuclear programme and end its alliance with Hezbollah for a peace in the Middle East. "The collapse of Iran's theocratic government, the elimination of its nuclear programme, and the destruction of the Iranian-allied Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon," he said.

ALSO READ - Three Indians missing after American forces attack ship off Oman coast; MEA summons US diplomat