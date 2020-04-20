Image Source : PTI (FILE) US-Taliban deal 'historic' opportunity to bring peace in Afghanistan: Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday discussed the latest situation in the Afghan peace process with his Afghanistan counterpart Hanif Atmar and said that the US-Taliban deal provides a "historic" opportunity to bring peace and stability in the war-torn country.

Qureshi, during the telephonic call with Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Atmar, also reiterated Pakistan's support to the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

While discussing the latest situation in the Afghan peace process, Qureshi said, “the US-Taliban Peace Agreement provides a historic opportunity for the Afghan leadership to jointly work for the ultimate aim of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.”

The US and the Taliban signed a landmark deal in Doha on February 29 to bring lasting peace in war-torn Afghanistan and allow US troops to return home from America's longest war.

Under the US-Taliban pact signed in Doha, the US has agreed to reduce its troops in Afghanistan from 13,000 to 8,600 in the next 130 days and withdraw all its soldiers in 14 months.

Qureshi further reiterated the importance of existing bilateral mechanisms, hoping that the next session of Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) would be held soon which would help further strengthen the cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The Foreign Minister highlighted that as a neighbour with abiding solidarity, Pakistan values its fraternal relations with Afghanistan.

In view of the COVID-19, Qureshi said that Pakistan has taken a number of steps at the request of the government of Afghanistan to assist in movement of Afghan nationals and cargo trucks and containers.

The Pakistan government has granted permission for the resumption of Afghan Transit Trade (ATT) activities through the Gwadar Port amid the pandemic.

According to a notification of the Ministry of Commerce, the bulk cargo arriving at the Gwadar Port would be sent to Afghanistan in line with the international standards.

The Pakistan Foreign Office said that the prospects of enhancing bilateral relations in all areas were discussed during the talks.

