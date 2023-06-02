US, Taiwan ink trade deal to boost economic & commercial relations amid China's opposition | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : AP US, Taiwan ink trade deal to boost economic & commercial relations

US-Taiwan trade deal: In a latest development, the United States and Taiwan entered into a trade agreement amid the continued opposition by China, which claims the self-ruled island democracy as part of its territory. After the signing of the deal, the two concerned governments claimed that the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade will strengthen commercial relations by improving customs, investment and other regulations.

The measure was signed by employees of the unofficial entities that maintain relations between the United States and Taiwan, a center for high-tech industry. They have no formal diplomatic ties but maintain unofficial relations and have billions of dollars in annual trade.

Aim of the trade agreement

The agreement is intended to “strengthen and deepen the economic and trade relationship,” the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a statement. The deputy USTR, Sarah Bianchi, attended the signing.

The Chinese government accused Washington of violating agreements on Taiwan's status and demanded the US government stop official contact with the island's elected government. Taiwan and China split in 1949 after a civil war. The island never has been part of the People's Republic of China, but the mainland's ruling Communist Party says it is obligated to unite with China, by force if necessary.

ALSO READ: 'Ready for war', says Chinese military after large-scale combat exercises around Taiwan

Chinese leader Xi Jinping's government has stepped up efforts to intimidate Taiwan by flying fighter jets and bombers near the island. American and European politicians have visited Taiwan in a show of support for its elected government.

“The United States should stop any form of official exchanges with Taiwan" and "refrain from sending wrong signals to the Taiwan independence' secessionist forces,” said a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning.

Tensions escalate between China and US

It is pertinent to mention here that tensions between China and the US have been escalating since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid a visit to Taiwan on August 2. The relations between the two countries have hit a new low after her visit to the self-ruled democratic island despite continuous warnings from the People's Republic of China (PRC).

(With inputs from AP)

Latest World News