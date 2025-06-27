US Supreme Court limits judges' power to block birthright citizenship order, Trump says 'grateful' Donald Trump said some of the cases we are talking about would be ending birthright citizenship, which now comes to the fore, that was meant for the babies of slaves. He said it was not meant for people trying to scam the system and come into the country on a vacation.

Washington:

As the US Supreme Court limited judges' power to block birthright citizenship order, US President Donald Trump on Friday said he is grateful to the Supreme Court for stepping in and solving this big and complex problem. “They have made it very simple...Thanks to this decision, we can now properly file to proceed with numerous policies...Some of the cases we are talking about would be ending birthright citizenship, which now comes to the fore, that was meant for the babies of slaves. It was not meant for people trying to scam the system and come into the country on a vacation..."

We have to act quickly, says Trump

Trump further said, "...We have to act quickly. When it comes to illegal immigration, we have murderers, killers, we have drug dealers. What they have allowed to come into our country should never be forgotten. It should never be forgotten what they have done to our country. We have to be able to act very quickly, and we are going to do that."

A divided Supreme Court on Friday ruled that individual judges lack the authority to grant nationwide injunctions, but the decision left unclear the fate of President Donald Trump's restrictions on birthright citizenship.

Supreme Court outcome was victory for Trump

The outcome was a victory for the Republican president, who has complained about individual judges throwing up obstacles to his agenda. He called it a “monumental victory” and said he'd “promptly file” to advance policies blocked by judges, including birthright citizenship restrictions.

But a conservative majority left open the possibility that the birthright citizenship changes could remain blocked nationwide. Trump's order would deny citizenship to US-born children of people who are in the country illegally.

The cases now return to lower courts, where judges will have to decide how to tailor their orders to comply with the high court ruling, Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote in the majority opinion.

The justices agreed with the Trump administration, as well as President Joe Biden's Democratic administration before it, that judges are overreaching by issuing orders that apply to everyone instead of just the parties before the court.

