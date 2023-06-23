Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sunder Pichai among guests at US State Dinner for PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RIL Chairman, Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation Chairperson, Nita Ambani along with Alphabet CEO, Sunder Pichai, and Anjali Pichai.

US state dinner: US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted State Dinner in the White House at an elaborately decorated pavilion on the South Lawn in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. As many as 400 guests were invited to the grand occasion.

Tech world giants and billionaire industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani along with his wife Nita Ambani, Google CEO Sunder Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook were among those invited to the State Dinner hosted in the honour of PM Modi at the White House on Thursday.

In his address at the State Dinner, Prime Minister Modi applauded the role of Indian Americans in the all-round development of the nation they live in and playing a significant role in strengthening the India-US relationship. The guests here "symbolise so much about the US-India relationship - our energy, our dynamism, and our potential. You have gathered a group of exceptionally talented and remarkable people tonight, I must commend you for that," he said thanking President Biden and the first lady for hosting the dinner and raised a toast for his "wonderful" hosts.

