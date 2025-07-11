US State Department to terminate over 1,300 diplomats, civil servants under Trump administration plan On Friday, the department began emailing layoff notices to 1,107 civil servants and 246 foreign service officers assigned to domestic roles in the United States. The official, speaking anonymously, confirmed the action ahead of individual notifications.

Washington:

The US State Department is set to terminate more than 1,300 career diplomats and civil servants as part of a sweeping reorganisation plan introduced earlier this year by the Trump administration, according to an Associated Press report citing a senior official.

On Friday, the department began emailing layoff notices to 1,107 civil servants and 246 foreign service officers assigned to domestic roles in the United States. The official, speaking anonymously, confirmed the action ahead of individual notifications.

120-day administrative leave for foreign service officers

According to an internal department notice obtained by AP, foreign service officers affected by the layoffs will be placed on administrative leave for 120 days, after which they will formally lose their jobs. For most civil servants, the separation period is 60 days.

“In connection with the departmental reorganisation … the department is streamlining domestic operations to focus on diplomatic priorities,” the internal message states.

The notice outlines that the job cuts have been “carefully tailored” to impact non-core functions, duplicative offices, and those where efficiencies can be achieved through centralisation or consolidation of responsibilities.

Trump and Rubio defend the move

The mass dismissals are part of the Trump administration’s broader agenda to reshape American diplomacy and reduce the size of the federal government. President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and other Republican leaders have praised the move as long overdue.

Rubio, speaking from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where he is attending the ASEAN Regional Forum, said: “It’s not a consequence of trying to get rid of people. But if you close the bureau, you don’t need those positions.”

“Understand that some of these are positions that are being eliminated, not people,” he added, explaining that some posts were either vacant or soon to be vacant due to retirements.

Diplomats and union voice concerns

Despite government assurances, the layoffs have drawn criticism from current and former diplomats who warn that the cuts could weaken U.S. global influence and its ability to counter emerging threats.

The American Foreign Service Association, which represents U.S. diplomats, had urged the department to delay the job cuts, expressing concern over the long-term impact on diplomatic capabilities.

Legal challenges continue despite Supreme Court clearance

The move follows a recent Supreme Court ruling that cleared the way for the layoffs, even as lawsuits challenging the legality of the decision continue to proceed through the courts. The department had notified staff on Thursday that some would soon receive termination notices.

While the final number of layoffs is substantial, officials noted it was lower than initially feared.

(With inputs from the Associated press)