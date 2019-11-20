Image Source : PTI Two US soldiers killed in chopper crash in Afghanistan

Two US soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province on Wednesday, the NATO-led Resolute Support said. "The cause of the crash is under investigation, however preliminary reports do not indicate it was caused by enemy fire," the coalition said in a statement. The statement did not disclose information about the deceased, Xinhua reported.

"In accordance with US Department of Defense policy, the names of the service members killed in action are being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete," the coalition stated.

Meanwhile, Taliban militant group claimed that the insurgents'fi ghters shot down a Chinook helicopter in eastern Logar province. Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter that the US chopper tried to raid militants' position in Pangram area of Charkh district of Logar.

In October 2017, one US service member was killed and six US soldiers were injured after the coalition's helicopter crashed in Logar.

