US slaps 35% tariffs on Canada over inaction on illicit drugs amid Trump's merger proposal Earlier, Trump announced that fresh tariffs would be rolled out if a trade deal with Canada failed to materialise. Also, the US President said Canada's announcement to recognise a Palestinian state would 'make it hard' for the US to finalise trade talks between the two countries.

Washington:

The United States on Friday morning announced fresh tariff rates on imports from several nations. In the streak, US President Donald Trump unleashed whopping 35 per cent tariffs on Canada, a significant hike from 25 per cent earlier. The White House said the hike in Canada tariffs came due to their failure to curb the incidents of miscreants involved in crimes, trafficking and illicit drug trade.

Besides, relations between Canada and the US have deteriorated since Trump assumed the office, as the latter have been pressing Toronto to merge with the US and become its 51st state.

Trump irked after Canada considers Palestine recognition

Earlier, Trump announced that fresh tariffs would be rolled out if a trade deal with Canada failed to materialise. Also, the US President said Canada's announcement to recognise a Palestinian state would 'make it hard' for the US to finalise trade talks between the two countries.

Donald Trump also voiced frustration over the trade imbalance with Canada, which is mainly due to America's oil imports from its northern neighbour.

Prime Minister Mark Carney had earlier tried to manage expectations regarding tariffs, stating that Canada would only accept a deal “if there's one on the table that is in the best interests of Canadians.”

Canadian to expand export markets

In a statement issued early Friday, Carney expressed disappointment over Trump’s actions and emphasised the need for Canada to expand its export markets.

“Canada accounts for only 1% of US fentanyl imports and has been working intensively to further reduce these volumes,” he added, highlighting the country's significant investments in border security.

Trump’s sweeping tariffs

The United States has announced a fresh rate of tariffs on 92 countries. Trump said the move was rolled to reduce the country’s trade deficit.

The US has also announced 25 per cent tariff on all Indian-origin goods effective August 7, without any exemptions.