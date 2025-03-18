Watch | US slams 'low-level French politician' for asking to return Statue of Liberty: 'Absolutely not' French politician Raphael Glucksmann asked US to return back the Statue of Liberty, as he stressed that Washington no longer upholds the values that inspired France to offer the monument.

The United States has rejected the demand of a French politician, Raphael Glucksmann, who asked for the Statue of Liberty to be returned back to France. The US dismissed the remarks, calling them "unwarranted and politically motivated."

The French politician recently attacked the US as he stressed that Washington no longer upholds the values that inspired France to offer the monument. The remarks are seen in light of US President Donald Trump's policies, especially related to international relations and scientific freedom.

It drew a sharp reaction from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who said, "Absolutely not. And my advice to that unnamed low-level French politician would be to remind them that it's only because of the United States of America that the French are not speaking German right now."

According to France 24, asking for the monument, the politician had earlier said, "Give us back the Statue of Liberty," as he added, "We're going to say to the Americans who have chosen to side with the tyrants, to the Americans who fired researchers for demanding scientific freedom: 'Give us back the Statue of Liberty."

Notably, the Statue of Liberty, designed by Frenchman Auguste Bartholdi, was unveiled in New York City's harbour in 1886, which marked 100 years of the American Declaration of Independence. It came as a gift from France to the US.

Glucksmann added, "The second thing we're going to say to the Americans is: 'If you want to fire your best researchers, if you want to fire all the people who, through their freedom and their sense of innovation, their taste for doubt and research, have made your country the world's leading power, then we're going to welcome them."

He criticised the far-right leaders in France and accused them of belonging to Trump's "fan club".

Earlier, when French President Emmanuel Macron visited the US, he got no assurances from Trump that he will side with Europe over the Ukraine issue.

Macron was the first European leader to visit Trump since his reelection, aiming to capitalise on their relationship to urge Trump not to “be weak” in dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin.