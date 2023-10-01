US House passes Bipartisan Funding Bill, averts government shutdown; Senate decision looms

Follow us on Image Source : AP U.S. Senate video shows the vote total, 88-9, on a temporary funding bill in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

In a dramatic turn of events on Saturday, efforts to prevent a US government shutdown received a significant boost as Democrats overwhelmingly backed a last-minute Republican measure. This proposal aims to keep federal funding in place for 45 days, albeit with a freeze on aid to Ukraine.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy presented the stopgap proposal just hours before the midnight deadline, which, if not met, would have resulted in millions of federal employees and military personnel either being sent home or required to work without pay. The House of Representatives adopted the measure with a vote of 335-91.

However, for the proposal to become law, it still requires approval from the Democrat-controlled Senate.

