Sunday, October 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. US House passes Bipartisan Funding Bill, averts government shutdown; Senate decision looms

US House passes Bipartisan Funding Bill, averts government shutdown; Senate decision looms

Speaker Kevin McCarthy presented the stopgap proposal just hours before the midnight deadline, which, if not met, would have resulted in millions of federal employees and military personnel either being sent home or required to work without pay.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 01, 2023 7:19 IST
temporary funding bill
Image Source : AP U.S. Senate video shows the vote total, 88-9, on a temporary funding bill in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

In a dramatic turn of events on Saturday, efforts to prevent a US government shutdown received a significant boost as Democrats overwhelmingly backed a last-minute Republican measure. This proposal aims to keep federal funding in place for 45 days, albeit with a freeze on aid to Ukraine.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy presented the stopgap proposal just hours before the midnight deadline, which, if not met, would have resulted in millions of federal employees and military personnel either being sent home or required to work without pay. The House of Representatives adopted the measure with a vote of 335-91.

However, for the proposal to become law, it still requires approval from the Democrat-controlled Senate.

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News