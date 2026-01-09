'US should kidnap Israel's Netanyahu, even Turkey can do it': Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif In his remarks, the Pakistani defence minister claimed that even Türkiye could 'kidnap' Netanyahu, adding that Islamabad was 'praying' for that to happen. Calling Netanyahu the "worst criminal of humanity", Asif said the Israeli PM has committed atrocities in Gaza.

Islamabad:

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who is known for his explosive remarks, has made a bizarre statement and said that the United States (US) should 'kidnap' Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, referring to Washington capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro after accusing him of operating narco-terrorist regime.

The 76-year-old made the remarks in an interview with Pakistani news channel that was televised on Thursday. In his remarks, the Pakistani defence minister claimed that even Türkiye could 'kidnap' Netanyahu, adding that Islamabad was 'praying' for that to happen. Calling Netanyahu the "worst criminal of humanity", he said the Israeli PM has committed atrocities in Gaza.

"No community has done what Israel has done to Palestinians in the last 4,000-5,000 years. Netanyahu should be the biggest wanted criminal now. US should kidnap him (Netanyahu) and start proceedings in some of its court, if it is a friend of humanity," Asif said. "Turkey should then ensure justice on what they (Israel) have done with the Palestinians."

It must be noted that Pakistan does not have diplomatic ties with Israel and has often backed Palestine. In addition to this, the International Criminal Court (ICC) had also issued multiple arrest warrants against Netanyahu and other Israeli officials over human rights violations in Gaza.

Maduro's capture by US

Coming to Maduro, the Venezuelan President and his wife Cilia Flores were captured by the US during its strikes on the Latin American on January 3. He was later taken to New York, where he is facing charges for running a narco-terrorist regime and supporting drug trafficking. Maduro has rejected all the charges levelled against him, though.

The US is now set to take control of the Venezuelan oil reserves, with Trump saying that it will help them make a lot of money. He has also said that the US will continue oversight of Venezuela for a reasonably long time. Besides, he also said that he had cancelled a second wave of attack on Venezuela, which he felt was 'not needed'.

"I have cancelled the previously expected second Wave of Attacks, which looks like it will not be needed, however, all ships will stay in place for safety and security purposes. At least 100 Billion Dollars will be invested by BIG OIL, all of whom I will be meeting with today at The White House," he said on Truth Social.