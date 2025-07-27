US: 11 injured in mass stabbing incident at Michigan Walmart, suspect taken into custody Traverse City is a popular vacation spot on the coast of Lake Michigan. It is known for its cherry festival, wineries and lighthouses and is about 40 kilometers east of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

At least 11 people were stabbed in a shocking incident at a Walmart in Michigan's Traverse City on Saturday. According to local authorities, six of the victims are in critical condition. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff described the attack as a random act of violence. A suspect has been taken into custody, and the investigation is currently underway. Emergency services responded quickly to the scene, and the injured were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

"Eleven is 11 too many, but thank God it wasn't more," Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea told reporters.

Munson Healthcare said via social media that 11 people were being treated at the region's largest hospital in northern Michigan. Spokesperson Megan Brown said all were stabbing victims. Six were critical and five were in serious condition late Saturday, she said.

Tiffany DeFell, 36, who lives in Honor, about 25 miles from Traverse City, said she was in the parking lot when she saw chaos erupt around her. "It was really scary. Me and my sister were just freaking out," she said. "This is something you see out of the movies. It's not what you expect to see where you're living."

Suspect has been taken into custody

Shea said the weapon involved appeared to be a folding-style knife. Earlier in the day, the Michigan State Police said the suspect had been taken into custody. Shea said the suspect is believed to be a Michigan resident but declined to share further details.

Michigan State Police's sixth district said in a post on X, "Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a multiple stabbing incident at the Wal-Mart in Traverse City. The suspect is in custody, details are limited at this time. A PIO is in route to the scene, and details will be posted @mspnorthernmi and @MSPWestmi as they become available. Please avoid the area as the investigation is on-going."

Shortly after the incident, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, in a social media post, said that bureau officials were responding to "provide any necessary support." "FBI personnel are responding to provide any necessary support to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation of the attacks at the Walmart," he said.

Walmart issues statement

Following the incident, Walmart issued a statement, calling the incident "unacceptable." It further said that it would continue to work closely with law enforcement in the investigation.

"Violence like this is unacceptable. Our thoughts are with those who were injured, and we're thankful for the swift action of first responders," the statement said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said, "I'm in touch with law enforcement about the horrible news out of Traverse City. Our thoughts are with the victims and the community reeling from this brutal act of violence. I am grateful to the first responders for their swift response to apprehend the suspect."

Traverse City, located on the shores of Lake Michigan, is a well-known vacation destination in northern Michigan. It's famous for cherry festival, wineries and lighthouses. The city lies approximately 40 kilometers east of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, a stunning natural area renowned for its towering sand dunes, panoramic views of Lake Michigan, and scenic drives like Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive.

