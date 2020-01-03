President Trump decided to eliminate Iran's General to protect Americans, says Mike Pompeo

Image Source : AP President Trump decided to eliminate Iran's General, says Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday spoke with the foreign ministers of Britain and Germany as well as China’s state councilor after Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed near the airport in Baghdad. Pompeo is calling world leaders to explain and defend President Donald Trump’s decision to order an airstrike that killed Iran’s top military commander.

In each call, Pompeo said the U.S. is committed to de-escalating tensions in the Middle East that have soared since an Iranian-backed militia killed an American contractor and the U.S. responded with strikes against it. That set off violent pro-Iran protests outside the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

Meanwhile, Iran’s supreme leader has vowed “harsh retaliation” for the latest U.S. airstrike.

The US Secretary informed on Twitter about his discussion with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. He said: "Spoke with @HeikoMaas about @realDonaldTrump's decision to take defensive action to eliminate Qassem Soleimani. Germany is also concerned over the Iranian regime’s continued military provocations. The U.S. remains committed to de-escalation.

Pompeo also had a discussion with British Foreign Minister, Dominic Raab. He said: "Discussed with @DominicRaab the recent decision to take defensive action to eliminate Qassem Soleimani. Thankful that our allies recognize the continuing aggressive threats posed by the Iranian Quds Force. The U.S. remains committed to de-escalation."

He also spoke with Chinese State Councillor, Yang Jeichi. He said: "I spoke today with Chinese Politburo Member Yang Jiechi to discuss @realDonaldTrump's decision to eliminate Soleimani in response to imminent threats to American lives. I reiterated our commitment to de-escalation.

Soleimani, a US-designated terrorist, along with six other, were killed in the airstrike carried out by the United States near Baghdad's international airport. The strike has escalated tensions between the US and Iran. Following Soleimani's death, President Trump, now on vacation in Florida, did not comment immediately, except for tweeting an image of the US flag.

