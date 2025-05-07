US Secretary Marco Rubio reacts after India launches Operation Sindoor, says 'I am monitoring the situation' India launched Operation Sindoor, destroying nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir early Wednesday (May 7). After the strikes, US Secretary Marco Robio has reacted for the first time, stating that he is monitoring the tense situation between India and Pakistan.

Washington:

US Secretary Marco Rubio has reacted for the first time after India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday (May 7) with precision strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. He has echoed US President Donald Trump's comments and has stated that he is monitoring the escalating situation between India and Pakistan.

He also hoped that the current situation would tone down soon and stated that he will be in touch with the concerned people from both countries to peacefully resolve the situation. "I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely. I echo POTUS's comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution," Marco Rubio wrote on X.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump also reacted to India's strikes stating that something of this sorts was expected given the tense situation between the two countries after the terror attack in Pahalgam. At the same time, he also hoped that the war-like situation ends quickly.

"We just heard about it as we were walking into the Oval Office. Just heard about it. I suppose people expected something like this, given the history. They have been in conflict for a long time, many decades, even centuries if you think about it. I hope it ends very quickly," Trump said.

The US State Department also addressed the situation. However, it chose not to offer any immediate evaluation. "We are aware of the reports, however, we have no assessment to offer at this time. This remains an evolving situation, and we are closely monitoring developments," their spokesperson said in a statement to ANI.