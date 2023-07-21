US imposes fresh sanctions on Russia, aims to choke Moscow's access to battlefield supplies

Follow us on Image Source : AP The US Department of Treasury seal outside the Treasury Department in Washington.

The United States imposed fresh sanctions on as many as 120 firms from Russia, United Arab Emirates and Kyrgyzstan among others on Thursday in renewed efforts to block Moscow's access to battlefield supplies along with money.

The sanctions were imposed on Russian mining, technology and munitions firms and commercial banks. Furthermore, a group of Kyrgyzstan-based electronics firms and its leadership were targeted as exporters of components and other technology to Russia. A UAE-based engineering company that sent dozens of shipments of electronics to Russia was also sanctioned.

The latest sanctions build on those imposed on Russia when the U.S. and other Group of Seven nations rolled out a wave of global actions during a Japan summit in May.

The White House said the latest sanctions fall in line with an ongoing effort to tighten coordination of sanctions with allies, particularly the European Union and the United Kingdom. The effort to improve alignment was one of the major commitments made during the G-7 meetings.

“As long as the war continues, we’ll continue to take these kinds of actions,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters Thursday. “This won’t be the end of it. And we’ll continue to explore additional sections as appropriate going forward.”

“Since Russia launched its full scale invasion of Ukraine, the United States, working with our allies and partners, has taken unprecedented steps to impose costs on Russia and promote accountability for the individuals and entities who support its illegal war,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“We will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” he said. After the invasion’s one-year anniversary in February, U.S. officials said Russia’s metals and mining sector would be a focus of future sanctions actions, as well as reducing Russia’s energy revenues through the imposition of a price cap on Russian oil.

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said Thursday’s actions represent “another step in our efforts to constrain Russia’s military capabilities, its access to battlefield supplies, and its economic bottom line.”

