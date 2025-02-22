US softens UN Ukraine resolution, clashes with Europe over Russia's withdrawal The US has proposed a softer UN resolution on the Russia-Ukraine war, clashing with Europe's demand for Moscow's immediate withdrawal. As tensions rise ahead of the UN vote, the Trump administration's shifting stance on Ukraine adds to the divide.

The United States has presented a draft UN statement on the war between Russia and Ukraine that is well short of an alternative European-sponsored declaration calling for an immediate Russian withdrawal from Ukraine.

Both resolutions are to be put to a vote by the UN General Assembly on Monday, the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The rival drafts reflect rising tensions between the United States and Europe, particularly amid reports that the Trump administration is opening a new approach towards negotiating an end to the war with Russia.

US demands 'durable peace,' Russia welcomes draft

The US-sponsored resolution mourned the loss of life in the war and demands an immediate end to the conflict, calling for a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine. But it does not specifically demand a withdrawal of Russian troops—a central Ukrainian and European Union demand.

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia welcomed the US proposal, saying, "It’s a good move." Moscow also suggested an amendment, adding the phrase "including by addressing its root causes", implying that Ukraine shares blame for the conflict.

EU-Ukraine resolution demands Russian withdrawal

Conversely, the European Union and Ukraine's draft resolution mentions Russia's "full-scale invasion" explicitly and reaffirmed earlier UN resolutions calling on Moscow to "immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw" troops from Ukrainian land.

The European draft also requires an immediate end to fighting, making it considerably harder in wording than the US draft.

General Assembly becomes key UN forum on Ukraine

With Russia holding a veto in the UN Security Council, the General Assembly has been the main UN forum to focus on the war in Ukraine. Although General Assembly resolutions are nonbinding, they are a barometer of international opinion on the war around the world.

Trump administration's shift on Russia fuels rift

The rift between the US and Europe occurs as President Donald Trump continues to berate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, inaccurately stating Zelenskyy let the war begin and calling him a "dictator". Trump also cautioned that Zelenskyy "better move fast" to make peace or lose his nation.

Zelenskyy shot back, blaming Trump for believing Russian propaganda and assuring that Ukraine will keep fighting for its sovereignty.

With the UN vote looming, the US-EU divide is a cause for concern regarding Western cohesion in backing Ukraine and is an indication of a possible change in America's position in international diplomacy under Trump's leadership.